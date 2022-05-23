Brokerages Set Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Price Target at $27.33

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.33.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Gordon Haskett raised their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Bank of America cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 16th.

SFM stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.41. 4,463 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,003,828. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.87. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 1-year low of $21.18 and a 1-year high of $35.34.

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 25.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider Gilliam Phipps sold 2,364 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $59,005.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,669.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Terri F. Graham sold 3,623 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total transaction of $121,479.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,310 shares of company stock valued at $3,475,206 over the last three months. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the first quarter valued at about $35,000.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

