Brokerages Set Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) Target Price at $32.00

Shares of Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Tecnoglass in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Tecnoglass from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Tecnoglass from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 7th.

Shares of TGLS stock opened at $20.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $961.13 million, a P/E ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.40. Tecnoglass has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $34.90.

Tecnoglass ( NASDAQ:TGLS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 36.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tecnoglass will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Tecnoglass’s payout ratio is 15.38%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TGLS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Tecnoglass during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tecnoglass in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass during the first quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Tecnoglass during the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000. 22.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, markets, and installs architectural systems for the commercial and residential construction industries in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

