Brokerages Set TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Price Target at $22.75

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.75.

TGTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $68.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TGTX. State Street Corp grew its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 65.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,628,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $91,568,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804,406 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 83.1% during the fourth quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 6,034,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $114,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738,424 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in TG Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,436,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in TG Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,442,000. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 22.6% during the third quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,098,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $136,392,000 after purchasing an additional 755,589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.52% of the company’s stock.

TGTX stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.44. 2,516,493 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,644,578. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. TG Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.81 and a 52-week high of $41.00. The company has a market cap of $785.73 million, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 2.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.27 and its 200-day moving average is $13.58.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 118.49% and a negative net margin of 4,126.45%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.71) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that TG Therapeutics will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.

