Brokerages Set TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) Target Price at $112.00

Shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $112.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on TTEC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of TTEC from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on TTEC from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded TTEC from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

Get TTEC alerts:

In related news, Director Gregory A. Conley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $207,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 60.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TTEC by 0.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,185,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in TTEC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $560,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of TTEC by 40.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,202,000 after acquiring an additional 25,511 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of TTEC by 33.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of TTEC by 93.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after acquiring an additional 16,101 shares in the last quarter. 37.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TTEC traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.65. The company had a trading volume of 97 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,021. TTEC has a 1 year low of $58.99 and a 1 year high of $113.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.92.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $588.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.72 million. TTEC had a return on equity of 26.00% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Analysts predict that TTEC will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from TTEC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.17%.

About TTEC (Get Rating)

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, that designs, builds, orchestrates, and delivers digitally enabled customer experiences designed for various brands. It operates in two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and operates robust digital experiences for clients and their customers through the contextual integration and orchestration of customer relationship management, data, analytics, customer experience as a service technology, and intelligent automation to ensure customer experience (CX) outcomes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.