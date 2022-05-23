Brokerages Set Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) Target Price at $17.86

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.86.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SPCE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Virgin Galactic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Virgin Galactic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $22.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial cut shares of Virgin Galactic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $22.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

Virgin Galactic stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.56. 7,385,696 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,568,420. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.31 and its 200-day moving average is $10.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a current ratio of 6.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 0.54. Virgin Galactic has a 52 week low of $5.14 and a 52 week high of $57.51.

Virgin Galactic ( NYSE:SPCE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.11 million. Virgin Galactic had a negative return on equity of 41.32% and a negative net margin of 8,758.29%. Virgin Galactic’s quarterly revenue was up 3090.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.55) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Virgin Galactic will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Virgin Galactic during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Virgin Galactic during the 1st quarter valued at about $260,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Virgin Galactic during the 1st quarter valued at about $626,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Virgin Galactic by 422.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 429,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,244,000 after purchasing an additional 347,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Virgin Galactic by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,491,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,539,000 after purchasing an additional 5,773,466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.70% of the company’s stock.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies for conducting commercial human spaceflight and flying commercial research and development payloads into space. It is also involved in the ground and flight testing, and post-flight maintenance of its spaceflight system vehicles.

