Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $76.50.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Bruker from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bruker in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Bruker from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 19th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRKR. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Bruker in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Bruker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Bruker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bruker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bruker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

BRKR stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $60.66. 740,823 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 817,995. The company has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 32.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Bruker has a twelve month low of $55.80 and a twelve month high of $92.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.19.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. Bruker had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The business had revenue of $595.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bruker will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. Bruker’s payout ratio is presently 10.75%.

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

