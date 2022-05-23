BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) Given New GBX 220 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 225 ($2.77) to GBX 220 ($2.71) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of BT Group from GBX 260 ($3.21) to GBX 240 ($2.96) in a research note on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of BT Group from GBX 255 ($3.14) to GBX 270 ($3.33) in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of BT Group in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of BT Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BT Group has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $200.71.

BTGOF opened at $2.27 on Thursday. BT Group has a 12 month low of $1.83 and a 12 month high of $2.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.35.

BT Group plc provides communications products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Consumer, Enterprise, Global, and Openreach segments. The Consumer segment offers landline, mobile, broadband, and TV services under the BT, EE, and Plusnet brands.

