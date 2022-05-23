Bulldog Investors LLP Buys New Shares in Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIX)

Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gores Holdings VIII in the 3rd quarter worth $142,000. Weiss Asset Management LP lifted its stake in Gores Holdings VIII by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 272,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,680,000 after purchasing an additional 99,700 shares in the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Gores Holdings VIII in the 3rd quarter worth $5,854,000. DLD Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Gores Holdings VIII in the 3rd quarter worth $739,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gores Holdings VIII in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIIX traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.87. 1,268 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,282. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.98. Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.66 and a 12 month high of $10.40.

Gores Holdings VIII, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the industrials, technology, telecommunications, media and entertainment, business services, healthcare, and consumer products.

