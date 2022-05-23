Bulldog Investors LLP Has $319,000 Holdings in ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA)

Bulldog Investors LLP grew its holdings in ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,145 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Bulldog Investors LLP owned about 0.08% of ASA Gold and Precious Metals worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd grew its stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 133,442 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after buying an additional 19,100 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at $390,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at $257,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at $3,458,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 71,129 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after buying an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

ASA stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.87. 300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,759. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.30. ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited has a one year low of $17.41 and a one year high of $24.70.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. It also invests in exchange traded funds.

