Bulldog Investors LLP Invests $493,000 in 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADER)

Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new position in 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADER – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000. Bulldog Investors LLP owned approximately 0.15% of 26 Capital Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in 26 Capital Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in 26 Capital Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $186,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new position in 26 Capital Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $197,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in 26 Capital Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in 26 Capital Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

ADER traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,172. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.86. 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $9.92.

26 Capital Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company that focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

