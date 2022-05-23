Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,958.33 ($37.23).

Several research firms have weighed in on BNZL. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($41.53) price objective on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Bunzl from GBX 2,625 ($33.03) to GBX 2,800 ($35.23) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,950 ($37.12) target price on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Monday, April 25th.

Get Bunzl alerts:

LON BNZL traded up GBX 22 ($0.28) on Monday, hitting GBX 2,837 ($35.70). 447,970 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 750,429. Bunzl has a 52-week low of GBX 2,205.50 ($27.75) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,167.27 ($39.85). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.60, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of £9.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,991.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,871.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a GBX 40.80 ($0.51) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Bunzl’s previous dividend of $16.20. Bunzl’s payout ratio is presently 0.41%.

In other Bunzl news, insider Richard Howes sold 13,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,049 ($38.37), for a total transaction of £396,491.96 ($498,920.30). Also, insider Frank van Zanten sold 4,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,110 ($39.13), for a total transaction of £153,696.20 ($193,401.54). In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,669 shares of company stock valued at $89,062,408.

Bunzl Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bunzl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunzl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.