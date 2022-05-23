Business Machine International Sells 22,301,536 Shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD) Stock

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $311,106,427.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,301,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,106,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of KD traded down $0.66 on Monday, reaching $13.16. 1,823,786 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,077,645. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.40. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.93 and a 12 month high of $52.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 45.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 51,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 16,237 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Kyndryl by 110.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,666,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,984,000 after buying an additional 1,399,954 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 95,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 23,722 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of Kyndryl in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,006,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Kyndryl by 73.7% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 434,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,757,000 after acquiring an additional 184,199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.48% of the company’s stock.

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

