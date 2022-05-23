BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD) Shares Gap Down to $4.37

BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFD – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.37, but opened at $4.24. BuzzFeed shares last traded at $4.24, with a volume of 49 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BZFD shares. Cowen lowered their target price on BuzzFeed to $5.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on BuzzFeed to $6.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BuzzFeed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Bank of America began coverage on BuzzFeed in a research note on Friday, February 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on BuzzFeed from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BZFD. General Atlantic L.P. purchased a new position in shares of BuzzFeed during the fourth quarter worth about $41,907,000. Softbank Group Corp bought a new stake in BuzzFeed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,995,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in BuzzFeed by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,206,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,604,000 after buying an additional 376,830 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in BuzzFeed in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,636,000. Finally, Founder Collective GP LLC bought a new stake in BuzzFeed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,148,000. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BuzzFeed, Inc, a digital media company, provides breaking news, original reporting, entertainment, and videos across the social web to its global audience. It provides BuzzFeed, a go-to authority for entertainment, pop culture, and Internet with articles, lists, quizzes, videos, and original series; BuzzFeed News, a newsroom for young audience; Tasty, a platform for shareable food content; HuffPost, media platform for news, politics, opinion, entertainment, features, and lifestyle content; and Complex Networks that offers culture content of music, food, style, entertainment, and sports.

