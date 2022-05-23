Bytom (BTM) Hits Market Cap of $16.69 Million

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 23rd. Over the last seven days, Bytom has traded up 6.8% against the US dollar. One Bytom coin can currently be bought for about $0.0101 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges. Bytom has a market cap of $16.69 million and $2.60 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000286 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.10 or 0.00237208 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00016824 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003077 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00005899 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000826 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000696 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Bytom Profile

BTM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,755,073,275 coins and its circulating supply is 1,658,267,919 coins. The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bytom is bytom.io . Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

Bytom Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bytom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

