C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Invests $45,000 in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Brighthouse Financial by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in Brighthouse Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.60.

NASDAQ:BHF opened at $45.87 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.35. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.03 and a 12 month high of $62.33.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.52. Brighthouse Financial had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 12.49%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.86 earnings per share. Brighthouse Financial’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 14.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.