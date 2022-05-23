C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Invests $49,000 in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 2.1% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CASY opened at $199.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.78. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.82 and a 12 month high of $223.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $202.01 and a 200-day moving average of $194.62.

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.26%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $257.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $237.00 to $235.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.70.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

