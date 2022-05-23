C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Makes New $40,000 Investment in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. 52.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SGMO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sangamo Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

SGMO opened at $4.14 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $607.28 million, a PE ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.63. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.48 and a 52 week high of $12.83.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.02. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.17% and a negative net margin of 156.53%. The business had revenue of $28.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company offers zinc finger protein (ZFP), a technology platform for making zinc finger nucleases, which are proteins used in modifying DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes; and ZFP transcription factors proteins used in increasing or decreasing gene expression.

