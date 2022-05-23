C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Makes New $73,000 Investment in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 357 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 112,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 25,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,143,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,497 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,051,000 after purchasing an additional 12,023 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 8,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter worth about $273,000. 72.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Sharilyn S. Gasaway bought 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $161.87 per share, with a total value of $105,215.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,240,994. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total transaction of $163,952.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on JBHT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $209.00 to $231.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $217.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $205.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.68.

Shares of JBHT stock opened at $164.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.11 and a twelve month high of $218.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $182.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.83. The stock has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.08.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The transportation company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.38. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.85%.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

