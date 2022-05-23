C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Purchases 1,870 Shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB – Get Rating) by 62.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in VanEck Short Muni ETF were worth $87,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Short Muni ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 99,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Short Muni ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 69,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 85,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 46,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SMB opened at $16.85 on Monday. VanEck Short Muni ETF has a 52-week low of $16.77 and a 52-week high of $18.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.96 and a 200 day moving average of $17.46.

Market Vectors Short Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Short Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 1 to 6 years.

