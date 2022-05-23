C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Purchases New Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Nutrien by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,585,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,312,000 after acquiring an additional 112,503 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Nutrien by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Nutrien by 4,799.0% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 145,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,948,000 after purchasing an additional 142,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Neil Global Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Nutrien in the fourth quarter worth $670,000. 64.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Shares of NTR opened at $97.02 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $103.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $53.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.87. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12 month low of $57.08 and a 12 month high of $117.25.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.11. Nutrien had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 20.55%. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 16.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 24.65%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NTR shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Nutrien from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $87.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. UBS Group set a $94.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a report on Monday, February 28th. Atlantic Securities raised Nutrien from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Nutrien from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.20.

About Nutrien (Get Rating)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.