Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Posted by on May 23rd, 2022

Wall Street brokerages expect Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZRGet Rating) to report $0.29 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Caesars Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.87 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.12). Caesars Entertainment posted earnings of $0.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 39.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment will report full year earnings of ($1.42) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.61) to $0.52. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $4.37. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Caesars Entertainment.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZRGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($3.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.65) by ($1.53). Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 12.66% and a negative return on equity of 17.77%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.06) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $127.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $191.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caesars Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.87.

NASDAQ CZR traded down $1.86 on Monday, reaching $48.25. 5,009,131 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,214,642. Caesars Entertainment has a 12 month low of $46.08 and a 12 month high of $119.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 2.80.

In related news, Director Courtney Mather bought 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.12 per share, with a total value of $961,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,813,219.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Reeg acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.38 per share, with a total value of $713,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 39,000 shares of company stock worth $2,571,290 in the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

