Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Shares Sold by Tamarack Advisers LP

Tamarack Advisers LP decreased its holdings in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating) by 55.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250,000 shares during the period. Callaway Golf makes up approximately 2.3% of Tamarack Advisers LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Tamarack Advisers LP owned about 0.11% of Callaway Golf worth $5,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 395,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,842,000 after buying an additional 113,290 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,983,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,422,000 after purchasing an additional 74,207 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,041,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,588,000 after purchasing an additional 4,694 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 379,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,400,000 after purchasing an additional 7,906 shares during the period. Finally, Boyar Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 5,615 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

ELY stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.84. 1,814,792 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,936,248. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.65, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.84. Callaway Golf has a 52-week low of $17.78 and a 52-week high of $37.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Callaway Golf ( NYSE:ELY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 3.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Callaway Golf will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Callaway Golf in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Callaway Golf in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Callaway Golf has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.45.

In other Callaway Golf news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 9,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $207,933.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 651,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,564,395.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, multiple bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology used by independent driving ranges and broadcast television; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

