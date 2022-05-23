Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Shares Sold by Sprott Inc.

Sprott Inc. decreased its position in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 77,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,732 shares during the quarter. Sprott Inc.’s holdings in Cameco were worth $1,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CCJ. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Cameco by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,424,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $271,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567,907 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Cameco by 98.5% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,601,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,514,000 after buying an additional 1,786,663 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Cameco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,292,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Cameco by 397.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,665,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,602 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Cameco by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,277,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,760 shares in the last quarter. 57.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Cameco from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Cameco from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Cameco from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Bank of America upped their price target on Cameco from C$40.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Cameco from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.70.

Shares of CCJ stock traded up $0.66 on Monday, hitting $24.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,682,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,313,944. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -219.25 and a beta of 0.88. Cameco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.34 and a fifty-two week high of $32.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 4.12.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $314.21 million during the quarter. Cameco had a negative return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 3.72%. Analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

