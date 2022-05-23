Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Trading Down 5.9% on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) fell 5.9% on Monday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $32.00 to $26.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Canada Goose traded as low as $19.01 and last traded at $19.12. 30,955 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,389,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.31.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Canada Goose from C$45.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$48.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$49.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Friday. Veritas Investment Research raised shares of Canada Goose from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canada Goose from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.55.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOOS. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Canada Goose during the first quarter valued at about $918,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canada Goose during the first quarter valued at about $4,707,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Canada Goose during the second quarter valued at about $241,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Canada Goose by 58.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 9,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Canada Goose by 118.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,123 shares during the last quarter. 42.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.14.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Canada Goose had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 24.35%. The firm had revenue of $223.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

