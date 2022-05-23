Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Price Target Cut to $81.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $84.00 to $81.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $89.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$106.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America cut shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $92.94.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at $68.83 on Thursday. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52-week low of $64.37 and a 52-week high of $84.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.07). Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.152 per share. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 19.30%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after purchasing an additional 18,457 shares during the period. Berry Street Capital Management LLP bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,630,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,570,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $791,600,000 after buying an additional 1,014,779 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 19,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,973,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $213,879,000 after purchasing an additional 703,889 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile (Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.