Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Trading Down 5.3% Following Analyst Downgrade

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) shares fell 5.3% during trading on Monday after Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on the stock from C$11.00 to C$8.00. The company traded as low as $5.14 and last traded at $5.23. 189,789 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 7,253,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.52.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays cut Canopy Growth from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. CIBC reduced their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$12.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.47.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Canopy Growth by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 36,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 12,876 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the first quarter worth $202,000. Prentice Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Canopy Growth during the first quarter valued at $3,962,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Canopy Growth in the first quarter valued at about $1,143,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Canopy Growth by 87.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 86,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 40,197 shares during the last quarter. 16.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 8.31, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.20.

Canopy Growth Company Profile (NASDAQ:CGC)

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

