Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.80.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CARA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cara Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Cara Therapeutics from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com raised Cara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. TheStreet lowered Cara Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Cara Therapeutics from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

In related news, CEO Christopher Posner sold 2,006 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total value of $25,416.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 201,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,547,062.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 11,235 shares of company stock valued at $130,108 in the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARA. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cara Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Cara Therapeutics by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Cara Therapeutics by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CARA stock traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $8.47. 32,612 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 601,197. The company has a market capitalization of $453.92 million, a PE ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 1.22. Cara Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $7.40 and a 1-year high of $18.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.14 and its 200 day moving average is $11.85.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.04. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.47) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cara Therapeutics will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, an early commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

