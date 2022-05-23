Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Shares Gap Down to $75.45

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $75.45, but opened at $73.28. Carter’s shares last traded at $74.09, with a volume of 2,371 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CRI shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Carter’s from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Carter’s from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $120.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.29 and its 200 day moving average is $94.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Carter’s ( NYSE:CRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $781.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.21 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 32.19%. Carter’s’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Carter’s, Inc. will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.89%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Carter’s by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,006 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Carter’s by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,974 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Carter’s by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 9,635 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Carter’s by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,668 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in Carter’s by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 471 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. 97.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Carter’s (NYSE:CRI)

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's My First Love, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

