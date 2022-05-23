Cartesi Price Tops $0.19 (CTSI)

Cartesi (CTSI) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 23rd. Cartesi has a market cap of $109.55 million and approximately $14.66 million worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cartesi coin can currently be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000634 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cartesi has traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 160.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,938.07 or 0.32596878 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 517.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007280 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003277 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001400 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $147.41 or 0.00483495 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.45 or 0.00034277 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008478 BTC.

Cartesi Profile

Cartesi’s genesis date was April 20th, 2020. Cartesi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 566,443,171 coins. The official website for Cartesi is cartesi.io . The Reddit community for Cartesi is https://reddit.com/r/cartesi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Cartesi is medium.com/cartesi . Cartesi’s official Twitter account is @cartesiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cartesi provides a Linux runtime environment for scalable blockchain Dapps. Complex and intensive computations run off-chain while retaining the security guarantees of the blockchain. The Cartesi Token economy has been designed to overcome challenges of usability and scalability of blockchain applications. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of Cartesi (CTSI) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of Cartesi, designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on Cartesi, and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the network. CTSI is an essential ingredient for the proper functioning of Cartesi's Data Ledger, which is a PoS-based side-chain for temporary data storage. Block generators receive CTSI mine rewards and fees paid by parties adding data to the ledger. “

Cartesi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cartesi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cartesi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cartesi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

