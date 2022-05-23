Catterton Management Company L.L.C. Sells 13,625,310 Shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

Catterton Management Company L.L.C. lessened its holdings in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) by 42.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,120,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,625,310 shares during the quarter. Leslie’s comprises approximately 100.0% of Catterton Management Company L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Catterton Management Company L.L.C. owned 9.93% of Leslie’s worth $428,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LESL. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Leslie’s by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 82,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 9,378 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new position in shares of Leslie’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,111,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Leslie’s by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,778,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,071,000 after purchasing an additional 113,428 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Leslie’s by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 431,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,223,000 after purchasing an additional 71,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Leslie’s during the fourth quarter worth $14,972,000.

In other news, insider Moyo Labode sold 4,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $82,086.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,963.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Leslie’s stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.69. The company had a trading volume of 33,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,813,175. Leslie’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.40 and a fifty-two week high of $31.55. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.89.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $228.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.32 million. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LESL. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Leslie’s from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Leslie’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Leslie’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Leslie’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.73.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers pool chemicals consisting of chlorine, sanitizers, water balancers, specialty chemicals, and algae control; pool covers, including winter, solar and safety covers, leaf nets, cover reels, and cover alternatives; pool equipment, which comprise pool cleaners, pool pumps, pool filters, pool heating, and lighting; and pools, such as above ground pools, soft side pools, above ground pools liners and equipment, ladders and rails, and diving boards.

