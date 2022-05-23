CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Stock Position Reduced by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,115,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 425,019 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 1.83% of CBRE Group worth $663,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 105,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,486,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Taika Capital LP bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,685,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 110.0% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 80,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,681,000 after purchasing an additional 41,900 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,029,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $761,295,000 after purchasing an additional 88,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in CBRE Group by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 328,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,627,000 after purchasing an additional 114,618 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.86, for a total value of $484,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $2,702,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,110 shares of company stock worth $4,182,059 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CBRE traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $79.21. 7,099 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,854,852. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.97 and a 12 month high of $111.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.73. The company has a market capitalization of $25.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.29. CBRE Group had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 25.00%. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. CBRE Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $126.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their target price on CBRE Group from $171.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.00.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

