CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) Shares Sold by Hutchinson Capital Management CA

Hutchinson Capital Management CA trimmed its position in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 242,173 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 65,354 shares during the quarter. CDK Global comprises 2.2% of Hutchinson Capital Management CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Hutchinson Capital Management CA owned 0.21% of CDK Global worth $10,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CDK. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in CDK Global by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,008,003 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $209,035,000 after buying an additional 34,636 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in CDK Global by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,179,849 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $90,987,000 after purchasing an additional 96,118 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in CDK Global by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,055,845 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $85,812,000 after purchasing an additional 15,618 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,030,509 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $86,398,000 after buying an additional 91,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CDK Global by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,711,580 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,441,000 after buying an additional 80,716 shares during the last quarter. 92.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CDK Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet raised shares of CDK Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CDK Global in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research downgraded shares of CDK Global from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CDK Global has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CDK traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $54.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,175,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,653,249. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95 and a beta of 1.02. CDK Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.53 and a twelve month high of $54.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $459.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.88 million. CDK Global had a return on equity of 67.84% and a net margin of 14.28%. CDK Global’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated data and technology solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries in the United States and internationally. It offers subscription-based software and technology solutions to automotive retailers, as well as to retailers and manufacturers of heavy trucks, construction and agricultural equipment, motorcycles, boats, and other marine and recreational vehicles.

