Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELU) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.41 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELU – Get Rating) will announce sales of $5.41 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Celularity’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.75 million and the highest is $5.97 million. Celularity reported sales of $3.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Celularity will report full-year sales of $22.29 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.18 million to $23.98 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $22.29 million, with estimates ranging from $19.00 million to $25.17 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Celularity.

Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.21). Celularity had a negative net margin of 330.93% and a negative return on equity of 136.80%.

A number of research firms have commented on CELU. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Celularity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Celularity from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Celularity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Celularity by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 3,713 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Celularity in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Celularity in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Starr International Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Celularity by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Starr International Co. Inc. now owns 15,281,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,101,000 after purchasing an additional 6,640,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C V Starr & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Celularity by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. C V Starr & Co. Inc. now owns 7,640,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,550,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320,346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.13% of the company’s stock.

CELU stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 330,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,448. The stock has a market cap of $977.82 million, a PE ratio of -2.65 and a beta of -0.40. Celularity has a fifty-two week low of $3.63 and a fifty-two week high of $13.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.97.

Celularity Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops off-the-shelf placental-derived allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, immune, and infectious diseases. It operates through three segments: Cell Therapy, Degenerative Disease, and BioBanking. The company's lead therapeutic programs include CYCART-19, a placental-derived CAR-T therapy, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of B-cell malignancies; CYNK-001, placental-derived unmodified natural killer (NK) cell that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat acute myeloid leukemia, as well as in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme and COVID-19; CYNK-101, an allogeneic genetically modified NK cell, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat HER2+ gastric and gastroesophageal cancers; APPL-001, a placenta-derived mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cell that is in a pre-clinical stage for the treatment of Crohn's disease; and PDA-002, a placenta-derived mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cell, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy.

