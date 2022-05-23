Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELU) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.41 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELU – Get Rating) will announce sales of $5.41 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Celularity’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.75 million and the highest is $5.97 million. Celularity reported sales of $3.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Celularity will report full-year sales of $22.29 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.18 million to $23.98 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $22.29 million, with estimates ranging from $19.00 million to $25.17 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Celularity.
Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.21). Celularity had a negative net margin of 330.93% and a negative return on equity of 136.80%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Celularity by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 3,713 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Celularity in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Celularity in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Starr International Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Celularity by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Starr International Co. Inc. now owns 15,281,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,101,000 after purchasing an additional 6,640,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C V Starr & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Celularity by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. C V Starr & Co. Inc. now owns 7,640,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,550,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320,346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.13% of the company’s stock.
CELU stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 330,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,448. The stock has a market cap of $977.82 million, a PE ratio of -2.65 and a beta of -0.40. Celularity has a fifty-two week low of $3.63 and a fifty-two week high of $13.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.97.
Celularity Company Profile (Get Rating)
Celularity Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops off-the-shelf placental-derived allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, immune, and infectious diseases. It operates through three segments: Cell Therapy, Degenerative Disease, and BioBanking. The company's lead therapeutic programs include CYCART-19, a placental-derived CAR-T therapy, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of B-cell malignancies; CYNK-001, placental-derived unmodified natural killer (NK) cell that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat acute myeloid leukemia, as well as in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme and COVID-19; CYNK-101, an allogeneic genetically modified NK cell, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat HER2+ gastric and gastroesophageal cancers; APPL-001, a placenta-derived mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cell that is in a pre-clinical stage for the treatment of Crohn's disease; and PDA-002, a placenta-derived mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cell, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Celularity (CELU)
- Palo Alto Networks Bottoms But A Rebound May Not Be Coming
- Under Armor Stock is Getting Undervalued
- Time to Ring the Register on Funko Stock
- Stock Market Downgrades Are Dragging The S&P 500 Lower
- The Institutions Go Long Saia, Inc In Q2
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Celularity (CELU)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Celularity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celularity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.