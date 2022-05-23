Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Shares Bought by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) by 32.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,810 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Cerner were worth $1,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CERN. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cerner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $185,871,000. Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cerner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,658,000. Versor Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Cerner by 6,666.6% during the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 1,145,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,391,000 after buying an additional 1,128,661 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cerner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,543,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cerner by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,148,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,644,000 after buying an additional 626,551 shares in the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cerner news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total transaction of $497,547.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,412 shares in the company, valued at $321,035.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 7,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total value of $725,624.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CERN. StockNews.com began coverage on Cerner in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Argus downgraded Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.38.

Shares of CERN stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $94.02. 55,175 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,639,707. Cerner Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.08 and a fifty-two week high of $94.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $27.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.26, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.77.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Cerner had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 10.15%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. Cerner’s payout ratio is currently 54.27%.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. It offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

