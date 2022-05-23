Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.48-$0.53 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $350.00 million-$360.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $355.92 million.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Certara from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Certara from $48.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Certara from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.80.

Shares of NASDAQ CERT opened at $19.80 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -247.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.89. Certara has a twelve month low of $16.17 and a twelve month high of $45.48.

Certara ( NASDAQ:CERT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The business had revenue of $81.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.88 million. Certara had a positive return on equity of 3.56% and a negative net margin of 4.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Certara will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mason P. Slaine sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total transaction of $2,521,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 131,352 shares of company stock valued at $2,655,966. Company insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Certara by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Certara by 127.3% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Certara in the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Certara by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Certara by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the period. 52.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Certara, Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

