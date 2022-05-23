CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $37.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CEVA is the leading licensor of signal processing IP for a smarter, connected world. They partner with semiconductor companies and OEMs worldwide to create power-efficient, intelligent and connected devices for a range of end markets, including mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial and IoT. Their ultra-low-power IPs for vision, audio, communications and connectivity include comprehensive DSP-based platforms for LTE/LTE-A/5G baseband processing in handsets, infrastructure and machine-to-machine devices, advanced imaging, computer vision and deep learning for any camera-enabled device, audio/voice/speech and ultra-low power always-on/sensing applications for multiple IoT markets. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CEVA. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of CEVA from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CEVA in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:CEVA opened at $33.27 on Thursday. CEVA has a 12 month low of $31.08 and a 12 month high of $52.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.96. The company has a market cap of $772.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 332.70, a PEG ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.04.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $34.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.70 million. CEVA had a return on equity of 2.51% and a net margin of 1.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CEVA will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Issachar Ohana sold 6,000 shares of CEVA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total transaction of $232,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Boukaya sold 2,331 shares of CEVA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $79,254.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,263 shares in the company, valued at $450,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in CEVA during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in CEVA by 130.3% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in CEVA by 245.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CEVA in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in CEVA in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 80.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

