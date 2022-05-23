Chandler Asset Management Inc. Has $53.13 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Chandler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,695 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,572 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up approximately 12.4% of Chandler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Chandler Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $53,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJH. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,366,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,054,549,000 after purchasing an additional 61,518 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,239,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,898,705,000 after purchasing an additional 556,376 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,941,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,195,000 after purchasing an additional 154,594 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,279,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,983,000 after acquiring an additional 23,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,955,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,759,000 after acquiring an additional 360,491 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded up $2.54 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $240.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,261,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,791,330. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $231.95 and a 52 week high of $292.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $258.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $267.31.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.