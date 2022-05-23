Chandler Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Chandler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 0.0% of Chandler Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 95,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,721,000 after buying an additional 6,153 shares during the period. Axiom Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,076,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $683,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1,743.7% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 45,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,687,000 after buying an additional 43,140 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BSV traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $77.25. 2,829,725 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,919,017. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $76.67 and a 1 year high of $82.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.34.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.