Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWBHF) Receives $1.91 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWBHF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1.91.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CWBHF shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Charlotte’s Web from C$3.00 to C$2.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Benchmark cut Charlotte’s Web from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Cowen decreased their target price on Charlotte’s Web from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Charlotte’s Web from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Charlotte’s Web from $1.50 to $1.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CWBHF opened at $0.41 on Friday. Charlotte’s Web has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $4.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.11.

Charlotte’s Web ( OTCMKTS:CWBHF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06).

Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc engages in farming, manufacturing, marketing, and selling hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) wellness products. The company's products categories include hemp extract oil tinctures, such as liquid products; gummies comprising sleep, stress, immunity, and exercise recovery products; and capsules, CBD topical creams, and lotions, as well as products for pets under the Charlotte's Web, CBD Medic, CBD Clinic, and Harmony Hemp brands.

