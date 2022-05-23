Cheviot Value Management LLC Buys 29,480 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Cheviot Value Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 315,191 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,480 shares during the quarter. Agnico Eagle Mines comprises about 3.9% of Cheviot Value Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Cheviot Value Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $16,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AEM. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,472,959 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $89,040,000 after acquiring an additional 462,968 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 421,614 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $21,861,000 after acquiring an additional 9,873 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 124,665 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,464,000 after acquiring an additional 3,976 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,044,406 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $106,045,000 after acquiring an additional 6,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,996,668 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $155,377,000 after acquiring an additional 720,497 shares during the last quarter. 69.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AEM traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $53.73. 78,481 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,320,465. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.91, a PEG ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52 week low of $45.42 and a 52 week high of $73.32.

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Rating ) (TSE:AEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The mining company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 12.22%. The company’s revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 82.90%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AEM. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $93.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$115.75 to C$100.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.23.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile (Get Rating)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.