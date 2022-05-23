Cheviot Value Management LLC Decreases Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Cheviot Value Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 573 shares during the period. Cheviot Value Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 8,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its position in PepsiCo by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 8,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 495,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,022,000 after acquiring an additional 8,637 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 43,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,605,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 86.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,365,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097,589 shares during the period. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded up $3.80 on Monday, reaching $166.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 244,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,574,134. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $169.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.38. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.61 and a 52-week high of $177.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.58.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. PepsiCo had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 53.44%. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

In other news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $901,816.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,275 shares in the company, valued at $4,951,235.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total transaction of $800,781.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,277 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,523.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $186.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.56.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

