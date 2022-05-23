Cheviot Value Management LLC Has $1.48 Million Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Cheviot Value Management LLC lowered its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. Cheviot Value Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 530 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC now owns 11,324 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 18,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Port Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.6% during the third quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 2,871 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PSX shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $103.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.29.

Phillips 66 stock traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $95.18. The stock had a trading volume of 136,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,366,067. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $63.19 and a 52 week high of $98.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $45.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.97.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.52). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 1.97%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.16) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.11%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

