Cheviot Value Management LLC Has $8.20 Million Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Cheviot Value Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up 1.9% of Cheviot Value Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Cheviot Value Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $8,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MRK. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 24,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 8,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 72.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MRK traded up $0.65 on Monday, reaching $94.20. The stock had a trading volume of 583,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,119,013. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.79. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.89 and a 12-month high of $94.56.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.86% and a net margin of 26.27%. The company had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MRK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.69.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

