Cheviot Value Management LLC Invests $200,000 in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 523 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GS. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2,475.0% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 854.5% during the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 105 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded up $12.63 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $319.43. The stock had a trading volume of 114,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,134,345. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $293.90 and a fifty-two week high of $426.16. The company has a market cap of $109.71 billion, a PE ratio of 6.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $322.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $355.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.61 by $2.15. The company had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.76 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 31.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $18.60 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 15.53%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GS shares. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $546.00 to $519.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $445.00 to $418.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $349.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $441.31.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total value of $3,268,079.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,274,964.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 90,427 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total transaction of $1,732,581.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,130,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,989,710.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 224,038 shares of company stock valued at $7,373,493. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

