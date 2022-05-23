Cheviot Value Management LLC Sells 112 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Cheviot Value Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,017 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 2.7% of Cheviot Value Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Cheviot Value Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $11,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its position in Meta Platforms by 105.0% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total transaction of $287,067.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,466.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.23, for a total value of $66,735.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,088 shares of company stock worth $9,284,269. 13.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:FB traded up $1.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $195.19. 682,510 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,371,832. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.00 and a 12-month high of $384.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $528.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $208.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $263.41.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.06. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FB shares. downgraded Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $415.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. cut Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $333.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.28.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

