Cheviot Value Management LLC Sells 182 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Cheviot Value Management LLC lowered its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises 1.0% of Cheviot Value Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Cheviot Value Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Camden National Bank raised its stake in AbbVie by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in AbbVie by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,944,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,931,000 after purchasing an additional 214,425 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its stake in AbbVie by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 30,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in AbbVie by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 12,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ABBV traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $149.38. The company had a trading volume of 170,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,790,056. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $105.56 and a one year high of $175.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $158.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The company has a market capitalization of $263.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.83.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 159.31% and a net margin of 22.00%. The business had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ABBV. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AbbVie from $142.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. SVB Leerink began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Monday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $129.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.75.

In other news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total value of $15,445,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,492,308.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.26, for a total transaction of $2,223,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 488,383 shares of company stock valued at $74,384,651. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

