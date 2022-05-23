Cheviot Value Management LLC Sells 1,945 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Cheviot Value Management LLC reduced its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,894 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,945 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 1.9% of Cheviot Value Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Cheviot Value Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $8,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 5,508 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,330 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Puzo Michael J boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Puzo Michael J now owns 41,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, SMH Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,155 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil stock traded up $2.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $94.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,127,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,418,070. The company has a market capitalization of $396.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.06. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $52.10 and a 12-month high of $93.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $90.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.57 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.37%.

XOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $91.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.19.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

