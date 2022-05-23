Cibc World Markets Corp Has $2.07 Million Stock Position in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Cibc World Markets Corp lessened its position in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,840 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $2,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,515,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,035,000 after buying an additional 611,395 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 0.7% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,054,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,435,000 after purchasing an additional 27,463 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,136,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,267,000 after buying an additional 18,051 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,916,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,925,000 after acquiring an additional 124,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V3 Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at about $43,874,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock opened at $17.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Physicians Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $16.07 and a twelve month high of $19.59. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.51 and its 200 day moving average is $17.80.

Physicians Realty Trust ( NYSE:DOC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.22). Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.78% and a net margin of 16.82%. The business had revenue of $130.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 255.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DOC shares. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

