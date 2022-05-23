Cibc World Markets Corp Raises Stock Position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 69,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $2,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSTG. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Pure Storage in the third quarter valued at approximately $256,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Pure Storage by 0.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 541,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,612,000 after acquiring an additional 3,639 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 878.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 272,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,848,000 after acquiring an additional 244,341 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 5,429 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on PSTG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Northland Securities raised their price target on Pure Storage from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Pure Storage from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.40.

Shares of NYSE PSTG opened at $23.44 on Monday. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.40 and a 1 year high of $36.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.82 and a 200 day moving average of $29.68. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.96 and a beta of 1.51.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.15. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 4.90% and a negative net margin of 6.57%. The firm had revenue of $708.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 11,564 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $407,052.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ajay Singh sold 36,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total value of $1,249,663.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Pure Storage (Get Rating)

Pure Storage, Inc provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.