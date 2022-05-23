Cibc World Markets Corp Reduces Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Cibc World Markets Corp decreased its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 37.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,632 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 6,858 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $1,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

TEL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $167.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on TE Connectivity from $144.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.20.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 12,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.86, for a total transaction of $1,598,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,490,605. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TEL stock opened at $122.68 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $119.58 and a twelve month high of $166.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $126.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.34.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 22.10%. TE Connectivity’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is 29.59%.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

